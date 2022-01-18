A woman who died after being pushed into a New York subway had volunteered for years to help the homeless.

A woman who died after being pushed into a New York City subway had spent years assisting the homeless.

NEW YORK — Michelle Alyssa Go worked as a volunteer for the homeless for more than a decade before being fatally pushed under the wheels of a Times Square subway train by a mentally ill homeless man, according to police.

The New York Junior League, where Go volunteered, urged city officials to address the city’s mental health crisis on Monday.

Dayna Barlow Cassidy wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Go, “We call on the city’s leadership to urgently address the lack of mental health and other supports for underserved communities.”

Go was remembered for her passion for face-to-face work helping homeless men and women prepare for job interviews, burnishing their resumes, and teaching them financial literacy at the Junior League, a 120-year-old women’s volunteer organization.

On January, the Deloitte Consulting senior manager, 40, was waiting on the platform.

Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her into the path of a train as it approached the station around 9:30 a.m. on January 15.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Go received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California and her MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

She, on the other hand, dedicated herself to helping the homeless.

“With the one-on-one trainings she would do, she focused more on helping them feel empowered,” Barlow Cassidy said.

“These populations would require assistance with everything in order to re-enter society and regain their independence.”

Go also volunteered with the Junior League to assist seniors, immigrants, and under-resourced elementary and middle school students, as well as their parents, who were having academic difficulties.

Since 1998, Martial, who has a mental illness history, has been arrested ten times.

In 2018, he was sentenced to prison for robbing a taxi cab in Greenwich Village.

Last year, his sentence for that crime came to an end.

According to authorities, he randomly targeted Go on the platform, and she attempted to avoid him before being thrown onto the rail bed.

According to police, there’s no evidence that this was a hate crime.

He had attempted to push another woman, but she had eluded him.

Martial confessed to the cops and reporters…

