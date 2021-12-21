A woman who was duped out of £69k by a Marti Pellow imposter hires private investigators.

Private investigators are called in after a woman is duped out of £69k by a Marti Pellow imposter.

After they contacted her online and convinced her he was the Scots star, they tricked her into handing over cash instalments, the mother has vowed to ‘fight to the end’ to track down the fraudster.

A woman who was duped into paying £69,000 to a con artist impersonating Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow has hired private investigators to track down the conman.

Claire, a single mother, has vowed to “fight to the end” to find the fraudster who duped her into handing over cash instalments for months after contacting her online and convincing her he was the Scots star.

Claire thought she was putting money towards a £940,000 house in Windsor after the individual promised they would move in together – despite his claims that he had received money from ‘his godmother’ to secure a deposit, according to the Daily Record.

The penny finally dropped for Claire when he demanded £35,000 to “pay off a contract manager.”

Messages became threatening and nasty after she called him a crook who only cared about money.

Initial inquiries into tracking down the fraudster were made, according to email correspondence obtained by the Record from a London-based private investigator firm.

“I’m trying to figure out who’s behind it and gather enough evidence,” Claire explained to the Record.

I’ll go to the cops as soon as I get that.

“All I want is justice and a sense of closure.”

Not everyone comes forward about these things. Who else is this person doing it to and who has he done it to before?

With this, I’ll skip ahead to the end.

“I’m going to contact the investigator I’ve been in contact with and see if they can dig any further.”

Verity Henton Private Investigations Ltd director Emma Coles said they confirmed with a source close to the real Marti Pellow that none of the individual’s contact information belonged to him.

“We would love to work with the victim to dig deeper with more information to work on,” she added.

Should her current inquiries require it, Claire says she will contact other private investigators.

