A woman’s coworkers “didn’t recognize her” after a 12-stone lockdown transformation.

Coworkers “didn’t recognize her” after undergoing a 12-stone lockdown transformation.

Following the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, Sharon Hayes, 53, dropped an impressive 20 dress sizes.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, a woman’s coworkers failed to recognize her after she lost more than 12 stone in weight.

Sharon Hayes, from Garston, Liverpool, lost 12st 2lb (77kg) in less than two years, leaving her coworkers “amazed” by her transformation when she returned to work.

At her heaviest, the 53-year-old student experience administrator at the University of Liverpool weighed 23st 9lb (150kg).

She told the Liverpool Echo, “I was overweight since I was a child.”

“It was most likely due to the lifestyle of the 1970s, when everything was fried.”

“However, that was the culture, poor food management and the way my family cooked.”

“My father and brother were fine, but my mother and grandmother were severely overweight.

I must have inherited the wrong genes.”

Ms Hayes admitted that she had tried a number of weight-loss plans but that none of them had worked.

She went on to say that because she had always been larger, she was less bothered by her size than her slimmer peers.

“I never knew any different – it was how I had always been,” she explained.

“I tried them all, including Weight Watchers, Slimming World, and Rosemary Conley.”

I lost a total of five stone each time.”

Ms Hayes said her “needs were put on the backburner” over the years, and she would “just grab the food on the go.”

She also admitted to having a “savory tooth” and snacking on things like crisps in between “unhealthy meals.”

When lockdown was implemented in 2020, however, Ms Hayes said the problem appeared to worsen.

“We started working from home back in March, and I was working from our dining room, which is just off the kitchen,” she explained.

“Obviously, I already had a serious weight problem, but working from home and being close to the kitchen made it much worse.”

“However, I wasn’t looking to lose weight,” she explained. “You’ll hear that people have given it a lot of thought and have tried a variety of diets.”

“It hadn’t occurred to me at all.

However, Rosemary Conley came to mind.

“I saw her when I looked at her.

