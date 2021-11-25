A woman’s dismembered body was discovered in a bay in Pennsylvania, and a man has been charged with her death.

A woman’s dismembered body was discovered in a bay in Pennsylvania, and a man has been charged in her death.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —

(AP) — Police in Florida charged a Florida man with killing a Pennsylvania woman after her dismembered body was discovered dumped in a bay.

While investigating the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts, Tampa police arrested 69-year-old Robert Kessler on drug charges earlier this week.

Kessler is accused of second-degree murder and mistreatment of a deceased person.

Earlier this month, a fisherman discovered the 47-year-old woman’s body parts in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Police later discovered more body parts in McKay Bay, including a leg with a tattoo, according to a press conference.

Her tattoo — three hearts with her son’s name — was photographed and released by the police.

The photos went viral on the internet and eventually made their way back to her family in Pennsylvania, where she had gone missing.

Kessler’s relationship with Crone-Overholts was murky.

After meeting at a fast-food restaurant, Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said the two had been living together.

According to Delgado, police discovered her blood in his van and home.

It’s unclear whether Kessler has retained legal counsel who could comment on the allegations.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, police have no idea when Crone-Overholts was killed or dumped into the water.

There has been no indication of a motive.

According to the newspaper, Kessler denied any involvement in her death, telling a local television station that they met at a restaurant and he offered her a place to stay before asking her to leave.

Sean Overholts, her son, issued a statement earlier this month expressing his family’s grief.

“It’s been nothing short of a nightmare.

What she had to go through was unfathomable.

“I’ll miss my mother terribly.”

