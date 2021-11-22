A woman’s opinion on a strange eating habit she picked up while on vacation is split.

On holiday, a woman has mixed feelings about a peculiar eating habit.

A WOMAN has divided opinion after revealing how she eats on vacation.

Caroline Lauffenburger, a Berlin resident, revealed how she eats croissants in an unusual manner while on vacation in France.

The traveller, who frequently visits Paris, posted the video to her Instagram story with the caption “How to eat your croissant like a Parisian.”

While dining in a cafe, she picks up the entire croissant and dips it into her frothy coffee.

She then bites into the end of the dripping pastry.

After being shared by Instagram account Parisian Snobiety, the video has been viewed over 97,000 times on her social media account and has sparked debate.

Some Twitter users were appalled, with one woman writing, “Please don’t do this.”

“I saw an American do this at Les Deux Magots once, and my grandmother almost cried!” said another.

“What happened to breaking a piece with your hands (hashtag)class?” one person wondered.

“Blasphemy,” someone just said.

Some people, however, were on her side.

“For all those who think it’s strange, every French person does it,” someone wrote. “We take a pain au chocolat or a croissant and dip it in coffee or hot chocolate before eating it.”

“This looks so good,” another person agreed.

I’d eat like she does.”

“This post was a little sarcastic, but I fear that sarcasm was lost on most,” Caroline has since responded.

