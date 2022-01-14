A word of caution regarding a jewelry-cleaning scam

According to experts, you risk permanently harming your valuables.

A jewelry cleaning hack has prompted a warning from experts, who claim it could result in permanent damage.

TikTok users have been showing how they keep their jewelry gleaming with a few common household items.

Experts, on the other hand, believe that the hidden damage will be difficult to repair.

“The most popular cleaning hack taking TikTok by storm over the past week has been putting your jewelry in an aluminum foil-lined bowl with a mixture of baking soda, salt, and boiling water,” Pandora’s Sarah Rowlands said.

While the immediate results of this hack may appear to be very effective at cleaning your jewelry, baking soda is a harsh and abrasive ingredient that will scratch your fine jewelry.

“If you continue to use this method, you can expect your jewelry to become increasingly damaged, especially plated jewelry, as the plating will gradually erode.”

“Even using boiling water is a risky choice because the heat will melt the bonding glue holding your gems or stones in place, causing them to dislodge.”

“Using an old toothbrush to scrape away the dirt that accumulates in the intricate gaps of your jewelry is another popular idea you should avoid.

This is again far too harsh for your precious metals, not to mention that it spreads bacteria from your old toothbrush to your jewelry.

“An annual service with a professional jeweller is the best way to keep your jewelry in perfect condition.

These are the best people for the job because they’ll clean it professionally and safely, as well as inspect the stone settings to ensure nothing is loose or about to fall out.

“Jewellery cleaning solutions are a quick two-minute dip in liquid that is specifically formulated with gentle, non-abrasive surfactants to clean your jewelry without causing damage for regular maintenance.”

You should also buff your jewelry with a polishing cloth every now and then to prevent tarnish from forming due to exposure to the air.

This is a simple way to keep your jewelry gleaming with little effort.

“However, if you need a quick fix, the safest hack for cleaning a dirty piece of jewelry is.

