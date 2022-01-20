A year after hundreds of people died in a devastating winter storm, a warning has been issued as an Arctic blast hits Texas, raising concerns about gas supply.

A year after hundreds died in a devastating winter storm, a warning has been issued as an Arctic blast hits Texas, raising concerns about gas supply.

TEXAS is bracing for a major Arctic blast that could disrupt the state’s gas supply and cause widespread outages.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches from central Texas to the US-Mexico border, nearly a year after a power outage wracked the Lone Star state and resulted in hundreds of deaths due to a cold snap.

The Midwest is currently being pummeled by Arctic air, which is expected to hit Texas on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to plummet in a matter of days, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 70s on Wednesday to near freezing, with even colder overnight lows.

Strong gusts will exacerbate the freezing temperatures, resulting in wind chills in the teens as far south as San Antonio.

Hypothermia is a real risk, according to the local NWS office in Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico, due to a lack of cold weather preparation in a region where winters are usually mild.

There will also be a mix of snow and freezing rain in many parts of Texas.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi is also warning of “significant icing” that could disrupt travel.

Some flakes may fall in Houston.

Fortunately, unlike last year’s chilling temperatures, which lasted for days, the deep freeze is not expected to last long, and temperatures are expected to rebound by the weekend.

According to a report from the Department of State Health Services, 246 people died as a result of the freezing temperatures last year, spanning 77 counties and ranging in age from one year to 102 years old.

According to the Texas Tribune, hyperthermia was responsible for nearly two-thirds of the deaths.

The state grid announced Tuesday that all electric generation units and transmission facilities have met new standards set since the February freeze last year, just in time for this year’s cold snap.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that it had improved its power grid, claiming that 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities had passed full inspection to meet the new standards.

In a statement, interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones said, “The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before.”

While the electrical grid is better equipped for winter storms, Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin, warns that the natural gas side of Texas’s energy system has not been upgraded and could freeze in extreme conditions, according to The Washington Post.

Natural gas system operators don’t have to deal with the same issues…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.