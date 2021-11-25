A year ago, France warned that ignoring Channel crossings would result in a sea cemetery.

It was echoed last night in Calais, where the mayor accused Paris of ignoring their pleas for assistance as a record number of people attempted the perilous 21-mile journey this year.

In 2021, nearly 26,000 migrants are expected to arrive, and drownings are on the rise.

In the last three weeks, more than 4,000 people have crossed, ten times the number expected in November 2020.

On November 11, a total of 1,185 planes landed in a single day, which was a new high.

In 2019, only 1,844 people arrived.

In the last three weeks, at least ten more migrants have drowned.

“The English Channel must not become a graveyard for children,” Save the Children warned a year ago.

Natalie Bouchart, the mayor of Calais, slammed President Macron last night.

“I’ve been warning about this situation for weeks and months,” she explained.

