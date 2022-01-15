A year into President Biden’s term, supporters say they’re “not seeing the results.”

A year into President Biden’s term, supporters aren’t seeing the results.

NEW YORK (AP) — A little more than a year ago, millions of energised young people, women, voters of color, and independents united to elect Joe Biden to the White House.

However, 12 months into his presidency, many people are describing a coalition in disarray.

Leading voices from across Biden’s diverse political base openly criticize the slow pace with which key campaign promises have been fulfilled.

Biden’s push for voting rights legislation effectively stalled this week, escalating concerns in his party that fundamental democratic principles are at risk and reinforcing a broader sense that the president is faltering at a historic juncture.

“People believe they got less than they bargained for when they elected Biden to the presidency.”

“There are many emotions, none of which are positive,” said Quentin Wathum-Ocama, president of the Young Democrats of America.

“I’m not sure if ‘apoplectic’ or ‘demoralized’ is the right word.’ We’re down.”

We haven’t seen any results yet.”

The strength of Biden’s support will determine whether Democrats keep their tenuous congressional majorities beyond this year or cede legislative authority to a Republican Party dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Republicans have already taken advantage of Democratic divisions in Washington to enact far-reaching changes to state election laws, abortion rights, and public health measures in accordance with Trump’s wishes.

If Biden is unable to unify his party and re-energize his political coalition, the Republican Party will almost certainly gain strength at the state and federal levels, and the red wave that swept a handful of state elections last year could fundamentally shift the balance of power in America in November’s midterm elections.

Almost none of the groups that fueled Biden’s 2020 victory are happy right now.

Young people are angry that he hasn’t kept his promises to fight climate change and student debt.

Women are concerned that his plans to expand family leave, child care, and universal pre-kindergarten will be stifled as abortion rights erode and schools struggle to stay open.

Moderates in both parties, who once praised Biden’s centrist stance, are concerned that he has shifted too far to the left.

And voters of color, like those in Biden’s political base, are enraged that he hasn’t done more to protect them…

