A York University student was killed when she fell down an icy cliff near Elysburg.

York University student Bloomsburg University student killed in icy cliff fall near Elysburg

ELYSBURG – A Bloomsburg University student from York was killed Friday after falling down an icy cliff in Montour County with another student.

Coroner Scott Lynn said Greg Anstine died at the scene at 5:22 p.m. from multiple blunt force injuries.

Kyra Defstefano, a Bloomsburg University student, was injured and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

A spokesperson for her said she had been released.

According to The News-Item in Shamokin, she fell about 50 feet and was stranded part way down the cliff in Mayberry Twp., between Elysburg and the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.

Ropes were used to bring her to safety after emergency crews from Northumberland and Montour counties responded to her 911 call at 3:05 p.m., according to the paper.

According to the report, Anstine and Defstefano lost their footing along Sharp Ridge Road at a vista known as “The Pinnacle.”

Chief Dennis Kroh of Elysburg provided the following account of the rescue to The News-Item:

“We were able to see the young lady.

She was about a half-mile down the bank.

The ground was extremely icy and slippery.

“Our rescuers put on harnesses, linked ropes, and rappelled down to her.”

We kept her safe until more rescuers could arrive.

We then placed her in a stokes basket and returned her to the hospital for treatment.”

According to a Bloomsburg spokesperson, Anstine was a sophomore business administration major from York, and Defstefano is a junior education major from Hatfield.

“The BU community is saddened by the passing of Greg,” the university said in a statement following Anstine’s death. “We ask everyone to keep his family and friends in their thoughts during this time.”