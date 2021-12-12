A young father, 25, was stabbed to death in Bolton before a man, 41, was seriously injured in a knife attack less than a mile away, and tributes have been paid to him.

A young father, 25, was stabbed to death in Bolton before a man, 41, was seriously injured in a knife attack less than a mile away, prompting tributes.

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father who was stabbed to death in broad daylight, while cops detain a second man who was injured by a knife.

Tyrone Williamson, 25, was assaulted yesterday evening on Battenberg Road in Bolton, Lancashire, as cops arrived.

Before emergency services arrived, the father’s traumatized friends desperately tried to save his life as he lay injured in the street.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics, but he died shortly after.

His “devastated” friends described him as a “nice guy” with a small child.

“It’s devestating,” a friend who lives close by said.

Tyrone was a nice man with a young child.

“As they yelled for an ambulance, people tried to save him.”

“They were pushing up and down on his chest to keep him alive as he lay on the street.”

“It’s terrible that he died.”

Then, less than a mile away from the first stabbing, cops were called to a second stabbing on Lincoln Road.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he was found seriously injured but in stable condition.

The two stabbings have been linked, and two other people have been arrested in connection with the incidents, according to Greater Manchester Police.

In connection with the Lincoln Road stabbing, a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 21-year-old woman was also detained, and both are currently in police custody.

“It’s shocking,” said Richard Hill, 39, a father of two.

There was a fight, then a lot of shouting, and the young lad was stabbed.”

“I heard shouting and then someone screamed, ‘He’s been stabbed,'” a woman who did not want to be identified said.

‘Aid, assistance.’

“I saw him on the street, and he’s terrifying.”

Both incidents are suspected to be linked, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attacks are ongoing.

“This was a tragic incident where a young man has sadly lost his life,” Detective Chief Inspector Dan Clegg of GMP’s Major Incident Team said.

At this extremely difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Officers are still on the scene at both locations, and cordons are in place as we investigate and piece together what happened yesterday.”

“Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident, should contact us on 0161 856 7382,” says the statement.