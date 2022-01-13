A young Hillary Clinton appears unrecognizable in a throwback photo taken during President Richard Nixon’s impeachment trial in 1974.

A young Hillary Clinton appears unrecognizable in a 1974 photograph taken during President Richard Nixon’s impeachment trial.

The black-and-white photograph was taken decades ago in Washington, DC, of a young Clinton, then Rodham.

David Hume Kennerly, an iconic American photographer, took the photo of the former first lady and secretary of state.

Hillary Rodham and John Doar, the former chief counsel of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation, are shown at the US Capitol in the video.

In the Judiciary Committee hearing room, the duo is bringing impeachment charges against President Richard Nixon.

Soon after graduating from Yale Law School, Clinton began working on the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation into President Nixon.

In 1974, President Richard M. Nixon became the first American president to resign.

Hillary Rodham married Bill Clinton, the future president, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the following year.

Clinton has mostly kept a low profile after a nearly three-decade career in public service.

She took a step back from the spotlight after losing the 2016 presidential election and began working on other projects.

Hillary Clinton is a published author, philanthropist, public speaker, and diplomat in addition to being a lawyer and first lady.

Throughout her career, she has published several books, including The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which she co-authored with her daughter Chelsea.

She also has a new interview podcast called You and Me Both, which she co-created with iHeartRadio.

Clinton may have one more opportunity to lead the Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.

This would put her in a position to face Donald Trump a second time.

“With the likelihood of the Democrats losing control of Congress in 2022, we can expect Mrs.

Clinton will begin positioning herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats down a new and more successful path shortly after the midterm elections, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Douglas E Schoen and Andrew Stein.

The prediction comes after Clinton recently gave a series of interviews, fueling speculation that she is planning a comeback.

President Joe Biden could be replaced by the Democratic Party if she runs for president.