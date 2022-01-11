A young Tesco aficionado is given the opportunity to work at the cash registers.

Brooke Goacher, a young girl, is completely enamored of the supermarket chain.

Tesco has given a four-year-old Tesco super-fan a custom-made uniform, as well as a shift at the checkouts.

Brooke Goacher is obsessed with the supermarket and begs her mother, Jodie Buckley, 28, to take her there every day.

Jodie asked a store employee if they could make her a uniform in her size, and a tiny blue shirt and jumper arrived just in time for the holidays.

“We were sitting there with her brother and sister, just saying ‘what would you like to be when you’re older?'” Jodie, from Hucknall, Nottingham, explained.

“She just said, ‘I want to work for Tesco!'”

“From there, it’s become an obsession – we’ll ask if she wants to go somewhere, and she’ll say, ‘Can we just go to Tesco?’

“All we do is drive around to different Tescos; I’ve taken her to about five so far.”

“I’ve taken her to Sainsbury’s and MandS, but they’re not the same.”

Every day when Brooke and her two siblings, Layla, seven, and Jack, five, are picked up, the girl will ask if they can go to the shop.

“People keep saying it’s because you buy her things,” the stay-at-home mom explained, “but we’ll just get bread and milk.”

“I have no idea what her obsession is!”

For her fourth birthday, she even got her a Tesco till to practice with.

Jodie asked on Facebook in December if anyone knew where she could get a kid’s Tesco uniform.

A Tesco employee in Carlton responded by asking her manager, and a few days later, an iconic blue polo and jumper were custom-made for the tot.

Jodie explained, “We wrapped it up for her and she opened it on Christmas morning.”

“It brightened her Christmas!”

“She kept asking, ‘Do I get to work at Tesco?’

The superstore also scheduled the young lady for an hour on the cash registers so she could try out her dream job.

Brooke was only supposed to work for an hour, but she got so stuck in that she stayed for two hours, scanning in.

