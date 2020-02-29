A Zamorano people returns to normal when a case of coronavirus is ruled out

The zamorana locality of Vezdemarban has returned to normal after the restlessness that had generated the isolation of a family in its house and the entrance of another one in a hospital center by a possible case of coronavirus that finally has been discarded.

This municipality in the region of Toro with 388 inhabitants registered has received with relief the news that the girl who was supposed to have contracted Covid-19 for presenting compatible symptoms and having traveled to northern Italy a few weeks ago has given negative in the tests, explained to Efe municipal sources.

The family informed the health authorities of their suspicions last Thursday and an ambulance with conveniently protected health personnel moved to the town to transfer the child to the Virgen de la Concha de Zamora hospital.

The girl remained with two adults of her family in an isolated area of ​​this hospital, while another family with whom she had maintained close contact remained in her home in isolation until the coronavirus negative was confirmed.

This is an Italian family that lives in Vezdemarbán and who a few weeks ago had traveled to northern Italy, which when the girl presented symptoms compatible with the coronavirus but also with a flu process the protocols were activated and the tests were performed. .