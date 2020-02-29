Aachen: “Sieg Heil” calls spread over police radio – investigation against two officers

The Aachen police have initiated disciplinary proceedings against two officers. The two men had been sitting in an emergency vehicle from which right-wing extremist exclamations were spread over the police radio, the agency said.

According to the information, “Sieg Heil” should have been heard on radio on Thursday. The transmission was traced back to a radio from the emergency vehicle, which was posted in front of a synagogue.

According to the police, the audio content came from the television series “Hunters”, which can be called up via a streaming service. According to the current state of knowledge, a technical error was the reason for the transfer.

An investigation was immediately initiated against both officials. When examining an official’s cell phone, image files were also found, the relevance of which is currently being examined by the public prosecutor’s office.