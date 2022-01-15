Aafia Siddiqui is a well-known Pakistani actress.

What is Aafia Siddiqui’s name?

AAFIA Siddiqui is a suspected Al-Qaeda member.

She was previously on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list, according to reports.

Aaifa Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al-Qaeda,” was once identified as an Al-Qaeda member, but it is unclear whether she is still with the organization.

Siddiqui, 50 years old, was born on March 2, 1972.

According to foreignpolicy.com, she has ties to the 911 ringleader Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

She is said to be a Pakistani ex-pat living in Boston.

According to the outlet, she studied at MIT and earned a doctorate from Brandeis University.

She has two children.

Her husband is an anesthesiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to reports.

Siddiqui, according to Boston Magazine, is a devout Muslim who collects Korans from a local mosque and distributes them to inmates in area prisons.

According to foreignpolicy.com, Siddiqui was arrested in Afghanistan in 2008 for “carrying sodium cyanide, as well as documents describing how to make chemical weapons and dirty bombs, as well as how to weaponize Ebola.”

She’s also been linked to Africa’s illegal diamond trade, which was once thought to be a convenient, hard-to-trace way of funding Al Qaeda’s global terror operations, according to Boston Magazine.

Siddiqui was once described by the FBI as having the “knowledge, skills, and intention to continue Al Qaeda’s terror war in the United States and abroad.”

Siddiqui is the youngest of three children born to Muhammad Siddiqui, an English-trained doctor, and Ismet, a housewife.

Muhammed, her brother, is said to be an architect who lives with his wife and children in Houston.

Her sister, Fowzia, is a Harvard-educated neurologist who worked at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore before returning to Pakistan.

