AAP: moments that mattered on the newswire

AAP: MOMENTS THAT MATTERED ON THE WIRE

1935 – AAP is founded to bring overseas news to Australians. Sir Keith Murdoch is the inaugural chair with the first office opened at 365 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne

1956 – AAP covers the Melbourne Olympics and opens a bureau in Port Moresby

1964 – Head office is transferred to Sydney after the completion of a cable, the COMPAC, giving news outlets a reliable link to international agencies including Reuters, AFP, PA and AP

1969 – An AAP and Reuters joint venture (AAP RES) becomes the first company in Australia to share information electronically with a computerised stock exchange system

1974 – AAP becomes the first news organisation in Australia to use computerised editing

1976 – The launch of AAP’s horse racing fields, form and results

1984 – Following the launch of the Aussat satellite, AAP controls the largest private satellite telecommunications network in Australia from its offices in Glebe

1987 – Cash-strapped Fairfax tries to sell its interests in the newswire to Murdoch’s News Limited but is blocked by Treasurer Paul Keating

1989 – AAP enters the telecommunications market as AAPT

1995 – AAP’s press release writing service Medianet is launched

1997 – AAPT is awarded a carrier licence and becomes Australia’s first publicly listed telco

2000 – AAP is made host agency for the Sydney Olympics

AAPT is taken over by Telecom New Zealand for $NZ2 billion ($A1.92 billion)

2002 – AAP acquires production business Pagemasters

2004 – Tony Gilles is appointed editor-in-chief to lead the wires’ digital transition

2005 – Mick Tsikas, AAP’s current Parliament House – based photographer, wins the news photography Walkley Award for his Bali Nine photo essay

2010 – Former Pagemasters director Bruce Davidson becomes chief executive

2020 – It’s announced AAP will be shut down on June 26.