Aaron Wan-Bissaka, a Manchester United footballer, has been banned from driving for six months and fined £30,000.

Man United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.

After being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 while returning from a break abroad, the 24-year-old right-back admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also pleaded guilty on Monday to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offenses in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in September 2020, ahead of a scheduled trial.

As notification letters were sent to Wan-Bissaka’s former home in Croydon, London, his lawyers claimed he was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters.

Due to his failure to respond, a six-month driving ban was imposed in his absence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on June 18 – just five days before his Lamborghini Urus was seized by police on the A34 after officers pulled him over.

According to the court, Wan-Bissaka already had six points on his license due to a conviction in London in April 2020.

“When he was stopped on the A34, he was courteous and respectful to the officers, and he indicated to them that he had no idea he was disqualified,” defended Shaun Draycott.

Wan-Bissaka had been with his first club, Crystal Palace, since he was 11 years old, and seven years later he had his first agent.

According to the lawyer, football agents are responsible for a wide range of personal services for their clients, including one case he knows of – not involving Wan-Bissaka – in which an agent arranged for a player’s trash bins to be put out.

Wan-Bissaka’s agent was scheduled to visit his former home in London, according to Mr Draycott, to ensure that his affairs were properly handled following his transfer to Manchester United in 2019.

He explained that the house was being renovated at the time the Yorkshire letters were sent, and that the address was then rented out.

“I believe the refurbishment issue contributed to some difficulty,” Mr Draycott said.

He thought things were under control, but they clearly weren’t, and he now has to pay the price.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd footballer banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000