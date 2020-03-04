Abalone fisher has gone missing off Perth

The search continues for a missing man, who disappeared while fishing for abalone off the Dunsborough coast south of Perth.

The man, believed to be aged 28, was with a group of people collecting abalone just before 10am on Monday when he went missing, Western Australia Police say.

His group raised the alarm and a land, sea and air search was begun around Sugarloaf Rock, toward Yallingup.

Police say the man, who has been named by media outlets as Loi Ho Dinh, was not wearing any personal safety equipment or flotation device when he disappeared.