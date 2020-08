Abandoned mansion left frozen in time for a decade strewn with newspapers & empty jars discovered in Suffolk forest

AN ABANDONED mansion left frozen in time for a decade and strewn with newspapers and empty jars was discovered in a Suffolk forest.

Decrepit photos showed a pyramid of ten jars of marmite in a messy kitchen of the once-idyllic English cottage which has now transformed into a deserted, frail and hidden horror house.

The ghostly home allegedly belonged to a man who was imprisoned for eight months for harassment and was banned from returning to the area by a restraining order.

Another unsettling snap captured a rotting piano beneath some devil-branded graffiti reading ‘souls’.

On top of the upright piano is a rusting metal kettle, a vase and an empty candle-holder to complete the spooky vibe.

A Socialist Worker newspaper costing 50p and dated November 1997 has kept the cottage firmly in the last century.

But the front page is arguably a timeless issue as it read that “u-turns have hit the poor” and reported on “chaos over student fees.”

The dirty cottage was snapped by stay-at-home-mum Laura, 25, an urban explorer from Lowestoft, Suffolk who visited the Ipswich house with her iPhone XR.

Laura said: “I had mixed emotions. I was happy and excited by exploring this cottage as it had some pretty cool furniture and objects inside, but also felt very sad by the state of the place due to vandalism.

“Ten years ago, the home owner of this property was arrested for harassment and put in prison for eighteen months.

“And he isn’t allowed back around the area due to a restraining order put out against him.

“It’s been empty for over a decade (from when he was arrested). The property hasn’t been up for sale or let since the arrest and as the owner is not allowed back to the property it sits abandoned and rotting away.

“If I am completely honest, I think this property will just sit there rotting away until it has finally collapsed if vandals don’t get there first.

“I don’t take or move anything from homes, but sadly seeing post after post online I see it’s getting more and more trashed.”

In the kitchen were hoards of marmite jars, a Tesco-branded marmalade and a blue-top milk carton.

Some tiles appear to fallen off in a mouldy bathroom that still has a collection of soaps on the shelf in the abandoned property.

And the battered bedroom has a leather bag and photographs sat on an unmade bed – with a bottle of HP brown sauce on the bedside table.

Paint is falling off the ceiling and walls throughout the house and the blanket in the bedroom is mudied is muddied.

This could be one of thousands of homes just like it though, as Liberal Democrat figures from 2018 suggest over 11,000 homes across the UK have been empty from a decade or more.