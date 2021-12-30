The Palestinian cause is discussed by Abbas and Putin.

RAMALLAH, Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian cause, according to Palestine’s state news agency WAFA.

According to WAFA, the two leaders discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian cause as well as ways to strengthen the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples” over the phone.

Abbas emphasized the importance of pursuing a political solution to the Palestinian problem “based on international legitimacy resolutions and the necessity of convening an International Quartet Committee ministerial meeting.”

The International Quartet Committee on the Middle East Peace Process was established in 2002 by Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations (UN).

“Stop unilateral Israeli practices of settlement (expansion), land confiscation, home demolition, deporting Palestinians from Jerusalem, abusing prisoners, detaining the bodies of martyrs, and stop (Israeli) settlers’ terrorism,” Abbas said.

He warned, “If Israel’s actions continue, the situation will explode.”

According to Abbas, the Palestinian cause’s lack of a political path forward, as well as Israel’s rejection of the two-state solution and “choking of the Palestinian economy,” will not go unaddressed.

“Especially as we approach an important meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council,” he promised, he will make “decisive” decisions on the aforementioned Israeli measures.

Abbas and Putin agreed, according to WAFA, to keep in touch “on all matters of mutual interest.”

Because Tel Aviv refuses to halt settlement construction, release Palestinian detainees, or avoid a two-state solution, Palestinian-Israeli peace talks have been stalled since April 2014.

