Abbas meets with Egypt’s president to discuss the situation in Palestine.

Abbas meets with Egypt’s president to discuss the Palestinian situation.

On Sunday, the Palestinian president began an official visit to Egypt, where he attended the World Youth Forum.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday to discuss Palestinian political developments and bilateral relations.

The meeting between Abbas and al-Sisi was described as “positive, constructive, and detailed” by Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al-Sheikh on Twitter.

Abbas also briefed al-Sisi on “Israeli violations against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including against the holy sites in East Jerusalem,” according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

The Palestinian president also congratulated al-Sisi on the 4th World Youth Forum, which took place in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort.

Al-Sisi, for his part, reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

On the invitation of al-Sisi, Abbas arrived in Egypt on Sunday to attend the World Youth Forum.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.