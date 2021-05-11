Abbas receives letter from Biden about current developments

RAMALLAH, Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received a letter on Tuesday from US President Joe Biden regarding “the latest political developments, current situations, and bilateral relations” between the US and Palestine, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Twenty-eight Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli raids on Gaza, along with at least 152 injured and heavy damages to property across Gaza.

The letter is the first official announced engagement between the two sides since Biden assumed office in January.

The US in April announced the resumption of financial aid to Palestine that was suspended by the former administration of Donald Trump. Trump gradually cut almost all aid directed from the US to Palestine during his tenure.

Israeli media reported that Abbas rejected a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March because the call is against traditional protocol with the new US president making the initial call.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara.