Abby Phillip of CNN is missing.

What happened to CNN’s Abby Phillip?

Abby Phillip, a CNN political correspondent and host of Inside Politics, has been missing in action.

While her recent absence may have worried viewers, they can now breathe a sigh of relief because she is reportedly on maternity leave.

Phillip is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to Naomi Angelina Richardson, her first child.

On Instagram, she announced the birth of her daughter.

Phillip became a new mother in early August 2021, and he is taking a break from journalism to spend time with his family.

In March, she told The Cut about her pregnancy for the first time.

“Pregnancy has only increased my admiration for what women can endure.”

“It was difficult juggling morning sickness with a demanding job with long, unpredictable hours,” she said.

“However, it’s served as a reminder of what I’m capable of — and what so many women do on a daily basis.”

Phillip announced her maternity leave in July, stating that she would not be returning until later in the year.

Inside Politics weekday host John King has taken over her Sunday slots at 8 a.m. until further notice.

Manu Raju, CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent, is one of the guests on her one-hour Sunday show.

Abigail Daniella Phillip, 33, is a CNN journalist from the United States.

In 2010, she received a BA in government from Harvard University.

She joined CNN in 2017 and focused on Trump’s presidency.

She has previously worked for The Washington Post and ABC News, and has appeared on Washington Week and C-SPAN.

She took over as an anchor for the Sunday morning edition of Inside Politics from John King in January 2021.

Phillip and her husband, Marcus Richardson, have been married since 2018.

Despite the fact that Phillip is on leave until the end of the year, American University announced on December 1st that she will be the Commencement Speaker for the Fall 2021 semester.

On Sunday, December 19th, the commencement will be held.

“She will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during AU’s 142nd commencement, in what will be the first fully traditional in-person ceremony since the onset of the global pandemic,” according to the American University website.

