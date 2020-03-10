ABC doctor Norman Swan urges smokers to quit urgency to avoid catching coronavirus

Smokers are being urged to quit without delay to avoid catching coronavirus.

People with pre-existing lung problems are particularly susceptible to be infected with the flu-like illness that originated in China late last year.

Dr Norman Swan, who presents Radio National’s Health Report, said nicotine addicts were particularly at risk of getting sick, with more than 100 Australians now infected.

‘If you are a smoker, the lining of your lungs is more vulnerable and you’re producing more of the receptors which the COVID-19 virus latches on to,’ he told the ABC’s 7.30 program.

‘So quit now – there are plenty of resources around to help you.’

Diabetics and those with lung and heart problems are also at risk.

‘Now is the time to make sure you’re doing everything you and your GP can to make you as fit as well as possible – give yourself the best chance you can,’ Dr Swan said.

His warning followed one last week about bushfire volunteers being at high risk of catching coronavirus, as a result of smoke haze weakening their lungs.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, the head of Biosecurity at the University of New South Wales’s Kirby Institute, said the virus was unkind to those with breathing difficulties following the spate of bushfires across Australia.

‘People who had exacerbations of lung disease during the bushfires and are still not recovered from that may be worse affected,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

She warned 17,000 volunteer firefighters may be at greater risk of contracting coronavirus.

Dr Swan also dismissed the idea coronavirus was no worse than the seasonal flu.

‘Some people are saying there’s no reason to panic because it’s no different from the seasonal flu and while I agree there’s no need to panic, this isn’t the flu,’ he said.

‘COVID-19 has a higher transmission rate.’

Last week, the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus had a fatality rate of between 3 and 4 per cent – a level up to 40 times greater than the seasonal flu.