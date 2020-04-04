ABC stops participating in press conferences with prior government censorship

Since the same afternoon today, the ABC newspaper has made the editorial decision to stop participating in press conferences with prior censorship organized in the Palacio de La Moncloa. It is the way of protesting against a practice that supposes a violation of the right to information, contained in article 20 of the Spanish Constitution.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the Secretary of State for Communication has implemented a system that prevents journalists from directly asking the Prime Minister, as has been demonstrated today, to ministers or technicians.

Last Tuesday, ABC journalists launched a manifesto entitled «The freedom to ask», which has been signed by more than 525 journalists from the media of all kinds of editorial lines, both nationally, autonomously and locally.

The freedom to ask

#Libertyofasking

In a crisis situation, the right to information is more important than ever. With Spain in a state of alarm, the Government enjoys powers far superior to normal, so it is important that the press carry out its control work, even more so when Parliament has greatly limited its activity. The main way of exercising this function from journalism is through questions – and questions – to members of the Government.

However, the Secretary of State for Communication has organized a system in which all the questions sent by journalists necessarily go through the filter of the Secretary of State, who is personally in charge of asking them to the president, the ministers or the technicians. Furthermore, the Secretary of State himself has asked the President of the Government a question, or has even tried to publicly correct one of the technicians.

Technical difficulties are only excuses. Other political actors, national and international, hold telematic press conferences in which regular journalists ask questions directly through video calls. In this way, they have the possibility to ask directly, which allows them to formulate the question after hearing the appearance. Similarly, they have the possibility to cross-examine. It is thus, and only thus, that the people who give the press conference cannot respond with evasiveness, as has happened repeatedly in the press conferences organized in the Palacio de La Moncloa.

These lines are not intended to defend or condemn the Government’s management in the coronavirus crisis, but rather to guarantee that the media can carry out their function without gags and without added difficulties. These are no more than excuses to control the press. That the questions to the Government are asked by a member of the Government itself reveals a lack of transparency and an interest in controlling the information. Its consequence derives in a new form of media censorship and intolerable contempt for the very citizens who are demanding enormous efforts that are being strictly carried out for the most part.

In no case does the declaration of the state of alarm represent a decrease in the application of article 20 of the Spanish Constitution, which recognizes a fundamental right such as the right “to freely communicate or receive truthful information” (20.1.d CE) and that the exercise of the same “cannot be restricted by any type of prior censorship” (20.2 CE).

For all these reasons, we demand the immediate change in the procedure for all press conferences and appearances by members of the Government and we request the support of communication professionals for a non-partisan demand that will improve democratic quality in Spain and the exercise of our rights. civilians covered in the constitution, maximum guarantor of our coexistence, especially in exceptional situations such as the one we live in. .