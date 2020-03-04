Abdelmounaim Bah appointed as CAF Acting General Secretary

CAIRO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Tuesday that Abdelmounaim Bah was appointed as the organization’s Acting General Secretary.

“Following discussions by the CAF Emergency Committee on Tuesday, Commercial Director Abdelmounaim Bah has been unanimously appointed Acting General Secretary,” CAF said in a statement.

At the request of CAF President, the statement said, the Emergency Committee proceeded with the unanimous appointment of Bah to the post of General Secretary of the organization, after accepting the resignation of Mouad Hajji, who stepped down from the position on Monday.

“The members have full confidence in Bah who has exhibited good qualities since joining CAF, particularly during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019,” the statement added, noting that he will continue to serve as a commercial director, a position he has occupied since June 2018.