‘Abortion, God, immigration, and Brexit have all enraged people,’ says Jason Isaacs.

‘Abortion, God, immigration, or Brexit, people are incensed,’ says Jason Isaacs.

The actor’s new film is about forgiveness and was inspired by Desmond Tutu’s work.

He discusses compassion, hope, and the Harry Potter series.

In his new film, Mass, Jason Isaacs has a savage presence.

As his character slowly but steadily breaks down, the camera zeroes in remorselessly on his piercing blue eyes.

Isaacs gives a brutally raw performance as Jay, the father of a boy killed by a classmate in a school shooting.

The film centers on a face-to-face meeting between two sets of parents in a sparsely furnished Episcopal church hall: Jay and Gail (Martha Plimpton), whose son Evan had been shot six years earlier by Hayden, the son of Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd).

Isaacs says, “There was a lot of anxiety going in.”

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, this is going to be a very powerful experience for the actors, but will it be a self-indulgent piece where we all get to do a lot of crying and emoting?'”

He didn’t need to be concerned.

While Mass is unmistakably sad, it is also engrossing.

The film is a grueling experience, with elements of God of Carnage, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Huis Clos.

Despite this, it would be inaccurate to characterize the situation as perpetually bleak.

Both couples have a glimmer of hope by the end.

“I believe the film is very therapeutic because it is based on the meetings of the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” Isaacs says.

Yes, that is correct.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is credited as the inspiration for the Mass.

The late cleric and human rights activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his campaign against South Africa’s apartheid regime and died on Christmas Day at the age of 90, inspired writer-director Fran Kranz.

Tutu chaired the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996, a restorative justice body established to help the country move on from apartheid’s horrors by promoting the concept of forgiveness.

“Justice would prevail over iniquity, and reconciliation would prevail,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said of the TRC.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Jason Isaacs on Mass: ‘Abortion, God, immigration or Brexit, people are incensed’