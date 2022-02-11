Abortions%20in%20Texas%20dropped%20by%2060%%20in%20the%20first%20month%20of%20the%20new%20law.

Abortions%20in%20Texas%20fell%20by%2060%%20in%20the%20first%20month%20of%20the%20new%20law.

Planned Parenthood says, “Reproductive rights are on a knife’s edge.”

In September 2021, the first month of a new law prohibiting abortions after a heartbeat is detected after about six weeks of pregnancy, the number of abortions in the US state of Texas fell by 60%, or more than 3,200.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s recently released data, nearly 2,200 abortions were performed in September, a significant decrease from the first eight months of the year.

In August 2021, the month before SB8, more than 5,400 abortions were performed in the state.

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, said on Twitter, “Abortion is a deeply personal and sometimes complex decision.”

“Politicians should not be making body-related decisions for you,” it continued.

SB8 allows private citizens to receive a reward of up to $10,000 if they report a woman who has had an abortion after the six-week period has expired.

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to privacy.”

“SB8 has been upheld as a precedent for nearly half a century,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement after SB8 took effect on Sept.

“The Texas law will significantly impede women’s access to the health care they require…And, shockingly, it empowers private citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who they believe has assisted another person in obtaining an abortion, which could include family members, health-care workers, clinic front-desk staff, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

During the first five months of the Texas abortion law’s implementation, no lawsuits were filed by anti-abortion activists.

Many Texas women, on the other hand, are now opting to have abortions outside of the state.

“Abortion has been virtually unavailable in Texas for the past five months, with no end in sight,” Planned Parenthood said.

SB8 affects people of color and the poor, including “Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, immigrants, and those having difficulty making ends meet,” according to the organization.

The Biden administration claims to be committed to upholding Roe vs. Wade’s abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood, on the other hand, is very concerned about SB8’s long-term consequences.

“Reproductive rights are on a knife’s edge,” the group stated.

“We must keep fighting for people’s right to control their own bodies and futures.”