Abortions in Texas fell by nearly 60% in the first month after new restrictions were enacted.

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services released updated statistics Monday showing that the number of abortions reported in the state fell by nearly 60% in the first month after new restrictions were enacted.

In September 2021, the state reported 2,197 induced abortions, down from 5,404 in August, the last month before Senate Bill 8 went into effect.

Notably, only two induced abortions after six weeks of pregnancy were performed in September, as the new law only allows them under medical exemptions.

According to the data, a study published in October by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project at the University of Texas at Austin that claimed abortions fell by 50% in September was off by nearly 10%.

“The success of the Texas Heartbeat Act is embodied by every child saved,” Texas Right to Life, an organization that opposes abortion access, said in a statement.

“Our work has saved an estimated 100 babies per day for the past 150 days.”

As more states seek to replicate our success, and as we look to the Mississippi case, which could overturn Roe this summer, our impact is only just beginning,” director of media and communication Kimberlyn Schwartz said in a statement.

Texas Alliance for Life, another anti-abortion group in the state, recently tweeted that the decline in abortions in the state “has us celebrating.”

Since the passage of SB 8, women from all over Texas have traveled to neighboring states to obtain legal elective abortions.

Women traveled to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, and Louisiana to obtain legal abortions, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Many legal issues have arisen in the past.

The case of plaintiff Whole Woman’s Health was recently sent to the Texas Supreme Court by the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to certify a question of state law concerning the enforcement of the abortion law by medical licensing officials.

The state’s highest court will hear oral arguments in February.

24th.

Despite the difficulties, some other states are pursuing legislation similar to the new Texas restrictions.

The state’s data was released, and Whole Woman’s Health declined to comment.

Autumn Keiser, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, issued a statement in response to the new data.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.