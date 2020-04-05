Abu Dhabi crown prince expresses solidarity with China

DUBAI, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and people in their national mourning to the victims of COVID-19.

“Today, we express our deepest solidarity with friendly China, the government and the people, in its national mourning to its citizens and brave medical staff who lost their lives,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said on his official Twitter account in three languages: Chinese, Arabic and English.

“Our condolences go to victims and their families all over the world and we wish a speedy recovery of those affected … we will face this challenge with the determination, will and solidarity of all people,” he added.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases, which so far has confirmed 1,264 infections with nine deaths.

On Feb. 2 and March 12, the UAE iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters in Abu Dhabi, were lit up twice in the colors of China’s national flag in solidarity with its fight against the coronavirus.