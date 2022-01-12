Abu Hamza’s son was sentenced to prison for a 350-thousand-dollar money laundering scheme.

The son of anti-Semitic cleric Abu Hamza was sentenced to prison for a $350,000 money laundering scheme.

An HSBC bank insider provided Tito Ibn-Sheikh, 35, with information that he used to create false identities for account holders, according to the court.

Other people used the accounts to launder stolen and fraudulent funds.

At Southwark crown court, Ibn-Sheikh, from Shepherd’s Bush in West London, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

He had admitted to charges such as money laundering conspiracy.

Ibn-Sheikh “applied considerable skill, ingenuity, and industry” to the fraudulent and dishonest scheme, according to Judge Andrew Goymer.

Abu Hamza, a radical Muslim cleric who was once imprisoned in the United Kingdom for inciting violence, is now serving a life sentence in the United States for terrorism offenses.