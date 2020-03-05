Abusive cheating ‘monster’ Tinder boyfriend vowed to ‘ruin’ gorgeous mum’s looks

Emma Bignall met Jak Kosta on Tinder in August 2018 but their happiness quickly faded as the “monster” boyfriend began to show his controlling side and head-butted the mum-of-one black and blue

A cheating boyfriend vowed to “ruin” a mum-of-one’s looks after she discovered “filthy” and “pornographic” messages on his phone.

Emma Bignall, 30, thought she hit the jackpot when she met seemingly “perfect” Jak Kosta, 32, on Tinder in August 2018.

At first, the mum-of-one thought Jak was “funny and charming,” and even introduced him to her four-year-old son Charlie.

Emma and Jak’s relationship began to move very quickly, and Jak moved his things into the 30-year-old’s Essex home.

The couple’s happiness quickly faded as Jak began to show his controlling side, demanding to see Emma’s texts and refusing to let her go to Tesco on her own.

But on December 16 2018, Jak truly showed the “monster” within him when Emma returned home from a bar shift to find him drunk on the bed.

She told The Sun: “Charlie was staying at my mum’s again, but when I entered the flat it was totally silent.

“I call Jak and heard him stirring upstairs, I’m home, I said as I approached the bedroom door.

“Gently, I pushed it open and was confronted with Jak laying face down drunk on the bed.

“He was disgusting, sweaty, mess, and completely incoherent.”

Emma said next to Jak was his mobile phone, which pinged with a message, and despite feeling terrible doing it, she picked it up and unlocked it.

The mum-of-one said what she found “disgusted” her more than Jak being drunk.

She said: “Jak had a string of filthy images on his mobile, pornographic ones and numerous emails and messages that shocked and horrified me.”

Emma said she felt like the images and messages were the “last straw” and confronted Jak about what she had seen on his phone.

Jak’s first reaction was to turn around and hit Emma in the face, before pinning her on the bed and repeatedly head butting her.

She said: “Punches rained down onto me, knocking the air out of me.

“He kept going for my face, beating me to a bloody pulp until, eventually, I blacked out.”

Emma woke after what she said “seemed like hours” and in the “worst pain imaginable.”

Jak had stripped her down to her underwear and was stroking her mangled and swollen face.

She said he whispered “you’ve lost your looks now, no man’s going to want you anymore.”

Emma said: “The penny dropped, Jak had gone for my face to disfigure me, to make me as ugly as possible, it was beyond cruel.

“I tried to heave myself up but he grabbed me and head butted me, not once, but eight times.”

As blood poured from her face, she said all she could think of was how glad Charlie wasn’t there to see it.

She tried to pull away to call her friend Jessica but it went to voicemail.

Emma said: “In despair, I dropped my phone.

“But what I didn’t realise, as Jak continued his sick attack, my screams were being sent to Jessica via voicemail.”

The call was quickly cut off when Jak spotted her phone on the floor and smashed it.

After two hours of beatings, police knocked on the door, and officers stormed past Jak to find Jessica bloody and beaten.

Police arrested Jak and charged him with ABH and criminal damage over the destroyed phone.

Basildon Crown Court heard a neighbour had raised the alarm after hearing Emma’s screams and cries for help.

The court was also presented with evidence from the call she had made to Jessica, which was played back.

Jak’s violent punches can be heard on the voicemail, which helped to convict him and he was jailed for 15-months.

The 32-year-old was also slapped with a ten-year restraining order to stop him from contacting Jessica.

Since the attack, Jessica has developed crippling anxiety and often has trouble sleeping.

She has also been left with a permanent lump on her nose from where Jak head-butted her.

Emma told The Sun her son Charlie is the only man in her life right now and is well and truly rid of Tinder.

She said: “It’s a great app, but you never know the real person behind the filtered pictures and attractive bio.

“Jak thought his looks made him God’s gift, but underneath, he was nothing but a monster.”