AC Milan raises half-million dollars to fight COVID-19

Italian football club AC Milan on Friday said it has raised a half-million euros ($540,645) for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“A goal scored against Coronavirus. It is through their great heart, that the Rossoneri [Red and Blacks] family have collected, to date, almost €500,000 for the struggle against COVID-19,” AC Milan said on its website.

The club stated that it raised the money through contributions from clubs, fans, players, directors, personnel, and fan clubs.

With the money collected, the Italian club will buy “equipment and medical supplies,” it said.

The campaign is ongoing, and people who want to contribute can visit www.gofundme.com/f/emergenza-coronavirus-ospedali.

The fundraiser launched on March 10.

Worldwide, there are over 1 million cases of coronavirus with over 58,000 reported deaths. More than 225,000 people have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people who contract the virus experience mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Italy on Friday reported 766 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,681, still the highest in the world.