Academics urge Australian government to take urgent action to reduce CO2 emissions

CANBERRA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — A coalition of Australia’s leading scientists have written to the government calling for “urgent deep cuts” to the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In the open letter published on Wednesday, the group of 80 past and present Laureate Fellows from the Australian Research Council (ARC) describe Australia as “ground zero” for the impacts of climate change.

They wrote that policies and technologies that could mitigate the effects of climate change have already been identified but “what is lacking is the courage to implement them at the required scale.”

The letter urged the government to “acknowledge the gravity of the threat posed by climate change driven by human activities.”

“We owe this to younger generations and those who come after them, who will bear the brunt of our decisions,” it said.

It noted that scientists have been warning of the impacts of climate change, such as Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis, for decades.

Australia has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by five percent from the 540 million tonnes produced in 2000 by 2020.

As of 2019 the country has achieved a reduction of only 1.3 percent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared he will only consider pursuing a net-zero emissions target if he could guarantee that no jobs would be jeopardized.

The ARC letter was coordinated by Steven Sherwood, a climate scientists from the University of New South Wales, and includes experts on law, history, history, economics and various scientific disciplines.

“The current impacts are happening with just one (degree) Celsius of global temperature increase, but we are set for the best part of another degree even if very strong international action is taken to reduce emissions,” the letter said.

“If strong action is not taken, environmental degradation and social disruption will be much greater and in many cases adaptation will no longer be achievable.

“It would be naive to assume that such a world will still support human societies in their current form and maintain human well-being.”