Academy announces 366 feature films eligible for 93rd Best Picture Oscar

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — A total of 366 feature films are eligible in the Best Picture race for the 93rd Academy Awards, or the Oscars, organizers announced Thursday.

It’s the largest number of titles qualified for Best Picture in 50 years. There were 344 films eligible in the category last year.

To be eligible for consideration under rules provisions implemented for the 93rd Academy Awards year only, feature films, which must have a running time of more than 40 minutes, may open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, by Feb. 28, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue, said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a press release, adding that drive-in theaters open nightly are also included as qualifying commercial venues in the above cities.

Films intended for theatrical release but initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcast may qualify if the film is made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the streaming/VOD release or broadcast, according to the Academy.

Among the 366 films advanced in the race, Chinese female director Chloe Zhao’s feature film “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s historical legal drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean-American comedy drama “Minari,” Regina King’s period drama “One Night in Miami,” Spike Lee’s war drama “Da 5 Bloods,” David Fincher’s “Mank,” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Pete Docter’s animated drama film “Soul” have reportedly come to the front.

Nominations voting for the 93rd Oscars will take place between March 5-10 and nominations will be announced on March 15.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25. Enditem