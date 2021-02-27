Access to education by inmates fundamental: S. African official

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Education is a fundamental pillar of South Africa’s correctional system and could help inmates realise a second chance in life, said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday.

“In our centers, education must always be structured and used to equip inmates to build social capital so as to improve their well-being whilst incarcerated, and post-incarceration in order to realise a second chance in life,” he said when announcing the inmates’ 2020 matriculation results in Johannesburg.

“One of the approaches we implemented and intensified was access to online tutoring and learning by inmates. Most of the inmates responded positively to this approach,” he said.

“Our centers should not be breeding grounds for criminals but rehabilitated inmates who can be boilermakers, plumbers, carpenters and farmers,” he added.

The minister said that 160 inmates wrote the 2020 matric examinations in South Africa, and 78 inmates qualified to pursue a bachelor's degree.