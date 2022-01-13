Access to the ‘attorneys’ eyes only’ report on voting machines is sought by Fox News and others.

Access to a ‘attorneys’ eyes only’ report on voting machines is sought by Fox News and others.

ATLANTA — Fox News is requesting access to an expert report filed under seal in a separate Georgia lawsuit that the author claims details vulnerabilities in Dominion Voting Systems’ touchscreen voting machines in order to defend itself against a defamation lawsuit filed by the company.

J Alex Halderman, an election security expert who spent 12 weeks examining voting machines in Georgia and more than a dozen other states, found “multiple severe security flaws” in the machines that could allow attackers to install malicious software.

In July, he filed his report in federal court in Atlanta in support of a long-running lawsuit brought by election security advocates and voters who want Georgia to abandon electronic voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots.

In March, Dominion filed a (dollar)1.6 billion defamation lawsuit in Delaware, where both companies are incorporated, alleging that Fox News falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election.

Fox’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit was denied by a judge last month.

According to the lawsuit, Halderman “expressly stated to Fox that there is absolutely no evidence, none, that Dominion Voting Machines changed any votes in this election.”

Halderman, a voting technology expert and director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Computer Security and Society, is an expert witness in the Georgia case, and his report was filed under seal and labeled “attorneys’ eyes only,” making it inaccessible even to the Georgia lawsuit’s actual parties.

It could only be seen by their lawyers and experts.

In a motion filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday, Fox News said it wants to see Halderman’s report in order to “determine the extent to which it contradicts his purported statement” to Fox News, among other things.

The motion asks US District Judge Amy Totenberg to grant access to the report to six Fox lawyers and consulting experts, stating that they will abide by the court’s protective order’s confidentiality requirements.

In declarations filed with the court, Halderman, an outspoken supporter of hand-marked paper ballots, stated that his mission as an expert witness in the Georgia case was not to prove any malicious activity in previous elections, but rather to determine whether the machines…

