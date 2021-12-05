According to a British engineer, the MH370 pilot may have taken passengers hostage before the ocean plunge, and Malaysia is covering it up.

According to a British engineer, the MH370 pilot may have kidnapped passengers before plunging into the ocean, and Malaysia is covering it up.

According to a British engineer, the pilot of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight 370, which mysteriously vanished over the Indian Ocean, may have taken the entire plane hostage.

In 2014, a Malaysia Airlines plane carrying 239 people vanished while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Richard Godfrey, 71, has been attempting to solve one of history’s greatest aviation mysteries by employing new tracking technology.

The engineer believes he has found the Boeing 777’s final resting place, 1,200 miles west of Perth, Australia, on the seabed.

But why did the flight from Malaysia to China deviate so dramatically from its original path?

Mr. Godfrey, who lives in Germany, believes Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, the pilot, had a political motive, according to The New York Times.

And he believes the Malaysian government is still concealing some information seven years later.

The 22-minute holding pattern that MH370 inexplicably entered off the coast of Sumatra appears to be the key clue.

“My current view is that the captain hijacked and diverted his own plane,” Mr Godfrey said.

He explained that Zaharie was a supporter of the Malaysian opposition and even knew Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s leader.

Ibrahim was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of sodomy just one day before MH370 took off.

Many of his supporters have claimed that the allegations are false and politically motivated.

Mr Godfrey believes that this may have been enough to motivate the pilot to act and attempt to kidnap his own passengers.

And, while he admits he has “no evidence” and that discussions of the pilot’s motive are “speculation” at this point, he makes a compelling case.

Perhaps the negotiations went awry, and he ended up flying to the farthest reaches of the southern Indian Ocean.

Mr Godfrey speculated that Zaharie’s mysterious 22-minute circling was an attempt to negotiate Ibrahim’s release.

“Perhaps that negotiation went awry, and he ended up flying to the farthest reaches of the southern Indian Ocean,” he speculated.

The refusal of Malaysian military authorities to release military radar data only adds fuel to the fire.

“To me, it is clear that certain information is still being withheld, primarily by the Malaysian government,” Mr Godfrey said.

Zaharie is known to have preplanned his bizarre route on a flight simulator found at his home, adding fuel to the theory that his disappearance was planned.

The world may never know what drove Zaharie, but the plane’s wreckage may still be found thanks to Mr Godfrey’s efforts.

Mr. Godfrey has used radio signals as “tripwires” in order to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.