According to a cleaning expert, there are seven items that should never be stored in the attic.

If you want to store personal belongings and valuables in your attic, you’ll need to know what you can and can’t store to avoid damaging the items you’re trying to protect.

Some people leave their attics alone and do nothing with them, while others convert them into additional living space.

Some people use it as extra storage space for personal belongings and valuables, especially if they don’t have enough space elsewhere.

However, rather than being a safe place to store them, the attic can become hazardous due to extreme temperature fluctuations, which can cause damage to certain items.

So we spoke with Joyce French, a cleaning expert at HomeHow, who outlined the seven items you should never store in the attic.

Do you have an old cassette player or a Gameboy in your attic that’s collecting dust?

Everyone has old electronics they can’t part with, but they can still overheat in the attic.

The circuitry could blow and permanently damage your item.

It’s best to keep beloved electronics in a cooler environment downstairs and recycle or auction off old electronics online.

Because it can get too humid in the attic, it’s not a good place to keep papers.

Temperature fluctuations will cause delicate items to fade, become damp, dusty, or stick together, and your important documents will begin to fade, become damp, dusty, or stick together over time.

Although dealing with stacks of old letters, certificates, and booklets can be intimidating, it’s important to think about why you keep this information and whether you’ll ever look at it again.

Purchase a storage drawer unit for your important documents and bring them downstairs.

Foods that are safe to store away for a long time should not be kept in the attic during the summer because the attic can reach temperatures high enough to cook canned goods.

Furthermore, warm temperatures that are unsuitable for wine can spoil expensive wines.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, pests like mice and rats, which thrive in a, could pose an even bigger problem.

