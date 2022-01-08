According to a flight attendant, you should never wear shorts on a plane.

According to a flight attendant, there are several reasons why you should never wear shorts on a plane.

The right plane outfit can make a huge difference in how comfortable you are during your flight.

On the one hand, you want to be comfortable for the flight but not so comfortable that you look like a slob, and you also want to be prepared for hot weather at the other end of the flight.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts are our go-to outfits.

However, in a viral video, TikTok user Tommy Cimato warns against wearing bottoms that are longer than the knee because the chairs aren’t cleaned regularly.

“Don’t or try not to wear shorts on an airplane,” he advised.

“You never know how clean something is going to be, so wearing pants [trousers]will keep germs at bay.”

As tempting as it may be, Tommy cautioned viewers against leaning against windows.

“Do not fall asleep or lean your head against the window,” he warned.

“You aren’t the only one who has done that, and you have no idea how many other people or children have wiped their hands or other objects all over the window.”

The flight attendant then advised us not to push the flush button with our bare hands, as if flying bathrooms weren’t stressful enough.

Because you never know how clean something will be, wearing pants will help you avoid germs.

“It’s honestly just super unsanitary and pretty gross,” he said, “so use a napkin or tissue that’s in the lavatory when you flush.”

It’s easy to forget to drink water during a flight when you’re engrossed in a movie or a good book, and the flight attendant was quick to emphasize the importance of staying hydrated.

“Don’t forget to stay hydrated,” he advised.

“For each flight you take, you’ll need about 16 ounces, so keep that in mind.”

Finally, Tommy urged passengers not to be afraid to seek assistance from flight attendants if they require it.

“Let a flight attendant know if you’re sick,” he added.

Please let us know if you need anything, including food, water, or an air sickness bag.”

