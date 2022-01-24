According to a former KGB spy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is only a matter of time because the West has “no balls” to fight Putin.

Boris Karpichkov, a 62-year-old Russian defector, issued the grave warning as 100,000 troops are massed on the Ukraine border, raising fears of impending war.

Putin is feared to be planning a full-scale invasion in a matter of weeks – or even days – to reclaim territory lost when the Soviet Union fell apart.

Fears of a Russian invasion have prompted the United Kingdom and the United States to begin removing some personnel and their families from Ukraine.

As Russian military tanks are reportedly being “shipped to the border” of Ukraine, Nato has sent additional warships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe.

“Putin is unpredictable,” Mr Karpichkov said to Infosurhoy. “He can easily go ahead and command without anyone’s advice.”

“It’s only a matter of time,” says the narrator.

Putin wants to expand Russia to at least the former Soviet Union’s borders.”

However, Mr Karpichkov, who spied for the Russians in Latvia in the 1990s before defecting to the UK, insisted that the West will stay out of the looming conflict.

“The West won’t get involved – the West doesn’t have the balls to stand up to Putin,” he said.

“The Russian submarine fleet is massive now, and I don’t think the US submarine fleet can stand up to it.”

“China, India, and South Africa are among Russia’s allies.

“However, this is an unpredictably unpredictable event; it could occur today or in two months.”

“Putin doesn’t care about Western sanctions,” Mr Karpichkov, who is now a British citizen, added.

“The only way to stop Putin is to freeze his assets, and I mean really freeze them – Putin’s and all of Russia’s tycoons’ assets.”

Russia has stated that it has no plans to attack Ukraine, and its military chief, Valery Gerasimov, has even called reports of an impending invasion “lies.”

Russia, on the other hand, has provided no explanation for the troops stationed near Ukraine, according to the United States.

A Russian incursion or invasion, according to Western intelligence, could occur in early 2022.

As Russia continues to build up its military in and around Ukraine, Nato is taking steps to “reinforce the Allied deterrence and defense.”

In support of Nato, Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania, while Spain is…

