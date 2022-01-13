According to a former police official, the Spanish secret service orchestrated terror attacks in 2017.

According to a former police official, the secret service orchestrated the terror attacks in Spain in 2017.

According to Jose Manuel Villarejo, Spanish intelligence wanted to destabilize Catalonia before the independence referendum.

According to a former senior police officer, the National Intelligence Center (CNI) was behind the 2017 terror attacks in Spain.

According to the Catalanews news agency, the goal was to destabilize Catalonia ahead of an independence referendum, but the outcome, which resulted in 16 deaths, was a miscalculation.

The attacks, which included a truck plowing those pedestrians on Barcelona’s La Rambla, “were a serious mistake” on the part of former National Intelligence Center (CNI) Director Feliz Sanz Roldan, according to Villarejo’s testimony in court.

Villarejo’s comments have enraged some Catalan political parties, particularly those who support the region’s independence.

Catalan President Pere Aragones demanded that the Spanish government investigate the attack once more, and that his legal team review the former officer’s remarks.

Laura Borras, the speaker of the parliament, also requested that the legal team of the regional assembly take the case to the public prosecutor.

A van driven by a member of an extremist terror cell collided with pedestrians on the famous Las Ramblas on July 17, 2017, killing 13 people and injuring 120 others.

A 14th victim died later as a result of his injuries.

While attempting to flee, the 22-year-old Moroccan driver murdered another person and stole a car before fleeing on foot.

After crashing into pedestrians and fatally stabbing a woman, five members of the terror cell launched a second attack 100 kilometers (62 miles) away in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Six terrorists were killed by police in a vineyard near Barcelona a few days later, and two more were killed when a bomb factory exploded.