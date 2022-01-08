According to a former school friend, BTK serial killer Dennis Rader ‘was like a robot with a dead stare’ and was ignored by girls.

According to a former school friend, BTK serial killer Dennis Rader was “like a robot with a dead stare” who was ignored by girls.

Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer, was “like a robot with a dead stare” who, despite his movie star good looks, drew no interest from girls when he was younger, according to a former school friend who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

From 1974 to 1991, Rader, now 76, brutally murdered ten people in Wichita, Kansas, while posing as a respectable family man, church president, and Scout troop leader.

Raymond Reiss, Rader’s schoolmate, told The Sun in his first interview since the killer was apprehended in 2005 that he was “shocked and dumbfounded” when the killer was finally apprehended.

Reiss, also 76, revealed two chilling moments he shared with one of America’s most notorious serial killers in a new Aandamp;E true crime docuseries titled “BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer.”

From 1961 to 1963, the two attended Wichita Heights High School together, and in a strange twist of fate, they married women who had also been best friends at school.

Before Rader went on to become known as the ‘Bind Torture Killer,’ Raymond and Rader were in the same junior and senior classes at school and even collaborated on physics papers.

“Dennis was quiet, reserved,” Raymond told the Sun.

He was present, but no one seemed to notice him.

“He was probably the most attractive man at school; he was just a nice guy.”

He had the potential to be a Hollywood star.

“However, because he was quiet and reserved, he wasn’t popular with the ladies.”

“I don’t recall ever seeing him with a girl.”

Rader and Raymond’s pictures are almost side by side on the same page in a high school yearbook from their senior year.

“Ray, best of luck for the many years to come,” Rader wrote in Raymond’s copy of the yearbook.

Despite the fact that Raymond described Rader as a “nondescript, unremarkable person,” he did get a glimpse of his darker side during their school days.

“The one thing I remember about him that was odd was one time we were in drafting class and he said something and I had no idea what he meant,” he said.

“All he did was look up at me with a dead stare.”

I remember that strange look he gave me.

“It wasn’t like I was thinking, ‘Oh, you’re a killer,’ but when he was apprehended, I remembered that moment.”

Raymond moved to San Francisco after high school and didn’t see Rader for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Rader began his reign of terror over Wichita’s citizens with a horrific quadruple murder…

