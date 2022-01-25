According to a former Tory minister, the increase in National Insurance should be scrapped to protect families from rising costs of living.

Former Tory minister calls for scrapping the National Insurance increase to protect families from the cost-of-living crisis.

A former Conservative minister has said that the National Insurance increase should be scrapped because it will exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis.

Workers will be taxed an additional 1.25 percent of their income beginning in April, in a move the government claims will help fund social care.

“It’s the wrong policy at the wrong time,” Baroness Ros Altmann warns, “and it won’t fix social care anyway.”

She told the Government that it was “brave” to “hit the pause button” rather than continue “just to do something.”

Inflation has risen to 5.4 percent, and the energy price cap could increase by as much as 50% in April, costing the average household hundreds of pounds in annual bills.

While senior Conservatives are calling for the health and social care levy, which will raise £36 billion over three years, Boris Johnson has stated that it will go ahead, saying, “We’ve got to make that investment in our NHS.”

“People’s pay packets will be reduced by the extra NI they have to pay,” Baroness Altmann warned, “just as their bills will be soaring.”

“Now is not the time to add to the financial strains already faced by hard-pressed working families.”

The policy, according to the former pensions minister, is insufficient in raising funds for social care because the majority of the money would go to the NHS.

“While I applaud the Government for attempting to address the social care crisis rather than continuing to sweep it under the carpet as so many previous governments have done, raising National Insurance contributions in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation and imposing new taxes on businesses already struggling to recover from the pandemic is not the way to do it.”

From April 2023, people over the age of state pension will be liable to pay the health and social care levy, but Baroness Altmann warned that this could force them to retire early.

It would “possibly drive some people to retire sooner and spend down their savings.”

