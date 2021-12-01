According to a former vaccine task force chief, the Omicron Covid variant could turn out to be “a storm in a teacup.”

According to a former vaccine task force chief, the Omicron Covid variant could be “a storm in a teacup.”

Clive Dix advises caution until more information is available, but believes the storm will pass in a few weeks.

Clive Dix also suggested that if the new variant proves to be significantly more infectious than Delta while also being less severe, as many expect, it may be worth loosening restrictions in the short term once it has become established in the UK to allow it to spread further.

Mr Dix, who stepped down as chairman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce in April, said it was still too early to be certain about the dangers posed by Omicron and that the Government was right to be cautious until more information became available.

He added that he was “pretty calm and not too concerned” about the new variant.

“I think things will settle down soon; in a few weeks, it won’t be such a big deal,” Mr Dix said.

“When we consider all of the facts we have so far, none of them point to a major concern.”

Yes, it appears to transmit very easily, possibly even more so than the Delta variant.

“However, we haven’t seen any serious disease or death yet.”

It appears that the virus has become milder, which is to be expected with viruses.

They mutate to become more transmissible – they’re not trying to be lethal, because they wouldn’t be transmitted otherwise.”

“I believe this is a storm in a teacup,” he continued.

It’s possible that in two weeks’ time, we’ll be back to counting the number of people with Delta, with fewer people in the hospital, and we’ll be at the end of this.”

Mr Dix stated that, while he did not believe that vaccines would need to be adjusted to combat Omicron, the UK provided the ideal living laboratory to confirm this in any case, due to its high rate of Delta infections and vaccinations compared to other countries.

“We’ll have to see if it outperforms Delta in the UK.”

