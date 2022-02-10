According to a French newspaper, Turkiye is asserting itself as a military power capable of producing weapons.

Turkiye is establishing itself as a military power capable of producing weapons, according to a French newspaper.

According to reports, armed drones have been widely used in recent conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Ethiopia.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to a French newspaper report published Wednesday, Turkiye is increasingly asserting itself as a military power capable of producing and marketing weapons.

The French daily newspaper La Croix published an analysis titled “How drones are changing warfare,” which stated that recent conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Ethiopia have made the use of armed drones widespread.

It noted that Turkish TB-2 and Israeli Harop drones assisted Azerbaijan in winning the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in a short period of time with far less loss of life, and that Turkiye successfully benefited from armed drones in Syria in March 2020, and that Libya’s Government of National Accord gained superiority over forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar thanks to Turkish drones.

It also stated that the Turkish company Baykar’s affordable and high-quality drones are particularly appealing to African countries, and that Ukraine had purchased 20 Turkish drones.

Leading armed unmanned drone manufacturers, including Turkey, the United States, China, Israel, and Russia, are developing artificial intelligence and robot technology, according to the report.

The section on Turkish drones in the analysis, dubbed “The Drone, a Tool of Influence for Turkiye,” also stated that successful performances in Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh increased Turkish drone sales.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Turkey’s allocation of resources to defense reached 7.5percent of the country’s total expenditure in 2020, up from 5.4percent in 2015, implying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan uses the country’s know-how in this area as a diplomatic weapon.

“Although certain parts are still imported, Turkiye is asserting itself as a military power capable of not only producing and marketing weapons but also ensuring team training,” it said.

It stated that the Bayraktar-TB2’s performance and technological superiority allow it to shift power dynamics, and that dozens of Turkish drones have been exported to Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Qatar.

Turkish drones were also a hot topic at the 3rd Turkiye-Africa summit, which took place in Istanbul on December.

17–18

“What is important to emphasize is that Turkiye is able to offer products to NATO standards without imposing heavy diplomatic restrictions as Western countries do,” said defense policy expert Arda Mevlutoglu.