According to a friend, Prince Andrew may have DATED Ghislaine Maxwell because the two shared an ‘easy warmth’.

According to a friend, Prince Andrew may have dated Ghislaine Maxwell because the two were said to have an “easy warmth” around each other.

Euan Rellie, a British investment banker based in New York, suspected the two “had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend” before.

In an upcoming ITV documentary, Rellie said he had known Maxwell since their university days in Oxford and had attended dinner parties hosted by her and paedo former billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in the United States.

He recalled one get-together at Epstein’s New York mansion that the disgraced former socialite said was “for my friend Prince Andrew.”

“She described Andrew as her friend, not Jeffrey’s,” Rellie said, according to The Telegraph.

“I got the impression that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been boyfriend and girlfriend in the past, because they seemed to be at ease with each other.”

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile is a documentary that will air on ITV on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

It comes after Paul Page, a former Royals bodyguard, said he suspected Andrew and Maxwell were lovers and that she came and went from Buckingham Palace “at will.”

In the same ITV show, Page claimed that Maxwell came up to four times in one day.

The two were close friends, but not lovers, according to reports.

Page, who was imprisoned in 2009 for fraud, has previously claimed that Prince Andrew’s female friends, including Ghislaine, rarely signed in.

“We suspected she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew because of the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will,” he told the same ITV program.

“She came in and out, in and out,” said the narrator.

The Prince’s spokesman remained silent.

Andrew explained in his infamous car accident 2019 Newsnight interview that he met Epstein through his “girlfriend” Ghislaine.

“I’ve known her since she was at university in the United Kingdom,” Andrew explained.

“If Ghislaine has to answer questions, that’s her problem, I’m afraid,” he said.

Page also told ITV that if the Prince’s toy bear collection on his bed was messed up by maids, he would “scream and scream.”

Page, who served in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004, had access to Prince Andrew’s private apartment, where he claims he had a bed full of toys.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys on the bed, and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer that was a picture of these bears all in situ,” he said.

