According to a friend, Prince Andrew traveled with his own’massage mattress’ and hired a girl to do his pedicures.

According to a friend, Prince Andrew would travel abroad with his own massage mattress and hire a girl to give him pedicures.

As he “rediscovered his youth” in the early 2000s, the spoiled prince was said to have become increasingly concerned about grooming himself.

Friends at the time claimed the Duke of York had transformed from a “couch potato to a man about town” as he became known for glitzy vacations and parties.

“He’s losing control.”

In 2001, a friend told the Evening Standard, “He’s even started dressing like a 25-year-old in jeans and a blazer.”

“He’s begun having a girl massage him and manicure his toes,” they continued.

He even takes his own massage mattress with him when he travels.”

During this time, it was claimed that he would drink £300 bottles of champagne while frequenting nightclubs.

Andy’s friends claimed he was going from “one holiday to the next,” while growing close to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew led a jet-set lifestyle at the time and was rumored to be picky about his travel arrangements.

During his later career as an ambassador for British business, he is said to have made demands such as having all water at room temperature on foreign trips.

As diplomats grumbled that he was “rude and boorish,” he is said to have traveled with a valet armed with a 6ft iron board.

After learning that a civil sex case in New York will proceed despite his efforts to have it dismissed, he has resurfaced with new revelations about his behavior.

And less than 24 hours later, he was effectively expelled from the Royal Family.

Andrew was known to throw tantrums if his teddy bear collection was not returned to him in the exact location he desired.

He was also said to make his maid draw his curtains even when he sat next to them.

Meanwhile, the Duke’s nanny’s nickname for him, “Baby Grumpling,” has resurfaced as the Duke’s every move is scrutinized.

Because of his brash behavior while working with diplomats, Andrew is said to have earned the moniker HBH – His Buffoon Highness.

After refusing to comply with routine screening before boarding a flight in 2005, a member of airport security in Melbourne, Australia, reportedly called him a “pompous p***k.”

Andrew went on to say that Tatler’s criticism of him was unjustified.

“I’m a lot more down-to-earth than one might expect from a member of the Royal Family,” he said in…

