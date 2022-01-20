According to a German investigation, ex-Pope Benedict XVI failed to act in cases of child abuse.

While archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, former Pope John Paul II was accused of misconduct and cover-up.

When he was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, former Pope Benedict XVI was involved in the cover-up of child abuse cases, according to a new report by an independent commission.

The commission, which was created by German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, accused Pope Benedict, then known as Josef Ratzinger, of misconduct in at least four cases of child abuse.

The commission announced its findings on Thursday at a news conference in Munich after a nearly two-year investigation into the German Catholic Church’s handling of sexual abuse allegations.

The former pope had responded to the commission’s questions, denying any wrongdoing.

Benedict’s private secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, said via the Vatican’s official media that the retired pontiff did not know the contents of the report until it was published, and that he would examine it “with the necessary attention” in the coming days.

“The Pope Emeritus expresses his shock and shame at the abuse of minors perpetrated by clerics, as he has expressed several times during his pontificate, and expresses his personal closeness and prayer for all the victims, some of whom he has met on the occasion of his apostolic journeys,” Ganswein continued.

Benedict, who is 95 years old and in poor health, unexpectedly resigned in 2013.

He was the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign, citing a lack of energy to lead the Catholic Church.

He’s been living in a monastery on Vatican grounds since then, mostly hidden from the public eye.

From 1946 to 2014, 1,670 clerics sexually abused 3,677 minors, mostly boys, according to a previous report commissioned by the German Catholic Church.

Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman, said the Holy See would “give due attention” to the German report, “of which it does not know the content at this time.”

Bruni said the Holy See reiterated its “sense of shame and remorse,” felt close to all victims, and “confirms the path taken” to ensure children’s safety.

